One of the best young forwards at the Canterbury Bulldogs has reportedly exited the club and decided to sign with one of the team's main rivals.

A member of the U19s NSW Blues side in 2024, Fanafou Seve has been touted for big things since bursting onto the rugby league scene.

Not only was he vital in helping lead the Bulldogs to the 2024 SG Ball Cup Grand Final before making his NSW Cup debut later in the year, but he was also set to move onto the club's Top 30 roster in the coming seasons.

However, Seve has decided to follow his younger brother Itula out of the door and has signed with the Sydney Roosters for the upcoming season, per Wide World of Sports.

The surprising change of scenery comes after he was initially listed on the Bulldogs development list for the 2025 NRL season.

But due to the club's depth in the forward pack, he will likely be given more of a chance at the Roosters following the departures of Dylan Napa, Jared Warea-Hargreaves, Sitili Tupouniua and Terrell May.

"They are good kids and will probably play NRL - sadly you can't keep them all," a Bulldogs source told the publication.