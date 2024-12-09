The captain of the club's Harrold Matthews Cup team, Itula Seve, is reportedly on the verge of joining a rival team, and the move could possibly have future ramifications for the club.

Recognised as one of the best young talents at the club, Seve showed his skill and potential earlier this year, competing in the Harold Matthews Cup and even earned special recognition from the club's SG Ball Cup coach, Shannon Rushworth.

A local junior and student of Bass High, his departure will be felt hard especially considering his leadership as the team's Harold Matthews Cup captain.

Linked with a move away from Belmore as early as August, Seve is set to link up with the Sydney Roosters next season, further bolstering their young forward stocks, per The Daily Telegraph.

The surprising news comes at the same time that his older brother, Fanafou Seve has been added to the club's development list for next season alongside Logan Spinks, Lipoi Hopoi, Sosaia Alatini, Joseph O'Neill and Jonathan Sua.

Fanafou, a U19s NSW Blues representative, is also one of the game's best young props and will be looking to make his NRL debut this season.