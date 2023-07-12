Newcastle Knights second-rower Tyson Frizell has reportedly made a decision on his club for next year, intending to remain at the club.

The Wide World of Sports has reported that Frizell will sign a two-year extension to remain at Newcastle straight after the final game of State of Origin.

The reports come after sources confirmed to The Sydney Morning Herald that the NSW Blues representative was in the final stages of sorting out a new deal.

It also comes after he admitted to Zero Tackle that he always intended to remain in the red and blue jersey.

"Yeah, I will (remain at the Knights)," Frizell told Zero Tackle.

"I'm very happy and comfortable where I am...and my future will hopefully sort itself out, and hopefully, I guess, sooner rather than later."

"I think any player that goes through it when we're off contract at the end of the year and potentially other clubs that are interested in you.

"All you can control is what you do on the field, and it'll all take care of itself.

"(There is) no pressure at all. I guess if people are talking about it, it's probably a good thing, so it doesn't bother me whatsoever."

Frizell's re-signing is a big plus for the Knights, who recently lost Lachlan Fitzgibbon to the Warrington Wolves on a three-year deal.