Speaking with Wide World of Sports’ Peter Psaltis, Titans Lock Tyron Peachey has hinted that his future in the NRL might not be on the Gold Coast past this season.

When asked by Psaltis whether or not he would like to stay at the Gold Coast, Peachey said: “I’d love to stay here, I see the place growing … they (Titans front office) weren’t too convincing at keeping me here, so I am just trying to do my best and try and get a deal somewhere.”

And, Peachey has been doing exactly that – playing some of his best football in years. After being moved to utility earlier in the year, the former Penrith Panther has found ample success.

Peachey has indicated his desire to return to the Titans if they want him, however, with 11 players off-contract for the club at the end of the year and the organisation reportedly looking at going in a different direction, particularly at their core positions, the chances of a deal getting done anytime soon are unlikely.

Peachey has been anything but coy when it comes to his preference to rejoin the Titans in 2022.

While many thought his form could have secured him an extension, it seems as though the Titans either need to have Peachey prove he can be critical in this team getting to the next stage or see how the rest of the League’s players move around over the next few months.

TYRONE PEACHEY

Second-row Titans 2021 SEASON AVG 25.3

Tackles Made 0.3

Tries 2.3

Tackle Breaks

Only one win outside of the top eight and with a crucial game against Manly coming up this Sunday, Peachey has plenty of time to prove himself to the Titans front office… or another team.