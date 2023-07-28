The Penrith Panthers have made the surprise call to re-sign utility Tyrone Peachey.

Peachey, who made his NRL debut in 2013 before spending the best part of his career at the Panthers with 109 games for the club between 2014 and 2018, returned to the foot of the mountains ahead of 2023.

It followed an average 63-game stint at the Gold Coast Titans, and another 13 games at the Wests Tigers during 2022 where he struggled from start to finish.

The utility has found a new lease on life at Penrith though, and while he had to bide his time at various points in reserve grade, he has proven a valuable option for coach Ivan Cleary, who has his team well and truly in contention to win the three-peat.

A former three-time New South Wales State of Origin representative who also holds six matches for the Indigenous All Stars, Peachey's 200 games of experience in the NRL had him on the radar of the South Sydney Rabbitohs according to reports before he elected to remain at the Panthers.

English clubs had also inquired about Peachey's availability for the 2024 season, with the 31-year-old now in the twilight of his career.

Peachey labelled the club "home."

“I'm really excited to be remaining at the Panthers for another year,” Peachey said in a club statement.

“The Panthers is home for me and my family. I was really happy to re-join the club earlier this year, so to be staying here means a lot to me.”

Penrith rugby league CEO Matt Cameron said Peachey's impact had been felt on and off the field.

“On behalf of all at Panthers, we're excited for Tyrone to remain at the club for another season,” Cameron said.

“Not only has Tyrone made a great contribution to the Panthers on the field this year, he and his family have made a wonderful impact since returning to the club.”