Tyrone May, Taylan May's older brother, has commented on his younger brother's rugby league future after the Penrith Panthers terminated his contract.

Facing charges over allegations of domestic violence, Taylan May was terminated from the remainder of his contract with the Panthers in early June after being banned from competing in the NRL due to the no-fault stand-down policy.

Since the termination, May has been spotted overseas in England donning the jersey of Super League outfit Hull Kingston Rovers, the club his older player plays for and is currently staying with Tyrone.

An international centre for Samoa, Taylan May is due to stand trial over the allegations in March next year but he could potentially play in the Super League for the remainder of the 2024 season, subject to visa and approval from the RFL.

As whispers continue to flow with May lining up for Hull Kingston Rovers sooner rather than later, former Penrith Panthers premiership-winner Tyrone May has commented on his brother's future, insisting he'd “love to have him” in the team.

“I don't know. There's the visa issues and stuff like that,” May told The Mirror.

“I'd love to have him here but obviously that just can't work out with quota spots and things.

“If he does manage to get a visa I'm sure he'll explore that. I think he's happy to just chill a bit and focus on getting his mind right.

“It's been a bit of a tough time for him but it's his situation and he's got to work through it, figure it out and let whatever the courts say happen.

“And then after that he can start working towards finding a club or whatever.”

While Taylan May has had numerous off-field incidents throughout his career to date, his career on the rugby league field is a different story.

This was evident when the Panthers were willing to offer him a $1.2 million two-year contract extension - before his termination - to keep him at the club.

Only 22, May is regarded as one of the top-tier outside backs in rugby league, scoring 17 tries in 30 first-grade matches and scoring six tries in five Test matches for Samoa.

A Michinbury Jets junior, he was seen as a future State of Origin representative and produced a lethal combination with Izack Tago before missing back-to-back Grand Finals due to injury.