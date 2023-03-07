While rivals can't make him an official offer until November 1, it hasn't stopped clubs from preparing massive offers for Patrick Carrigan when he finally becomes available, with two teams already planning their offers.

Carrigan enjoyed a breakout season last year, playing all three games for Queensland and netting himself the Wally Lewis Medal, before coming all-so-close to a finals berth, and eventually ending 2022 with a World Cup win at Old Trafford.

Though while his growing tally of rep jerseys are starting to stack up, it's Carrigan's week-to-week performances at club level that are catching the eyes of opposition teams.

The lock racked up 180 metres and 50 tackles against the Penrith Panthers despite only playing 70 minutes, forming a dynamic one-two punch through the middle alongside Payne Haas.

A number of clubs have circled Carrigan's name, with News Corp revealing both the Canberra Raiders and Melbourne Storm are chasing his signature for the 2025 season.

Two Sydney clubs are also in the race to secure the 25-year-old, although if Brisbane have their way, they'll have the middle forward re-signed before the November 1 deadline rolls around.

Both Carrigan and Haas are off-contract at the end of next season and free to talk to opposition sides in under eight months, meaning time is ticking for the Broncos if they want to stave off the rivals.

The club had set aside a decent chunk of cash for Dolphins-bound duo Herbie Farnworth and Thomas Flegler, before trying to use it to lure David Fifita back to Red Hill next year.

It'll take up a big chunk of Brisbane's salary cap as rivals prepare to offer Carrigan $800,000 per season to jump ship and pull on an opposition jersey.

Former Panther Scott Sattler believes he's an absolute 'must keep' for the Broncos.

“Pat has become one of the premier middle forwards in the game,” Sattler told News Corp.

“His skill level for a big man sets him apart from a majority of others.

“Most importantly he's a future captain of one of the biggest brands in Australian sport.

“It would be good to see Pat stay at the Broncos. As a player that has come through the system, like the Panthers players, it's always satisfying to lead the charge of juniors and win a comp together.”

The Dolphins were keen before Carrigan inked his last extension, which currently nets the 25-year-old around the $500,000 mark each season.