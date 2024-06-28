The St George Illawarra Dragons and Canberra Raiders have reportedly thrown their hats into the ring in the pursuit of Stefano Utoikamanu's signature.

The Wests Tigers this week confirmed Utoikamanu had been given permission to test the free agency market before he had to be allowed to.

Off-contract at the end of next season, the star prop had clauses in his contract which - providing the Tigers don't make the finals - will allow him to become a free agent at the end of this season.

With the Tigers mathematically still in the finals discussion, the club didn't have to let him assess his options yet, but decided to expedite the process in the hope of receiving an answer over the star prop's future early.

Rival clubs are understood to have wasted no time getting involved, with The Sydney Morning Herald reporting both the Dragons and Raiders have tabled enormous offers to the prop.

It's believed the deals are in the realms of $4.5 million over five years, which would approximately be a $100,000 per year upgrade on what the Tigers have offered the forward, but still would fall short of the $1 million per year that some have suggested he will be offered by clubs in the coming weeks.

Few forwards earn seven figures in the NRL, and either way, Utoikamanu - who surprisingly missed out on Michael Maguire's State of Origin squad across the first two games of this year's series - will become one of the highest paid props in the game next season.

It's unsurprising the Dragons and Raiders have entered the race.

The Dragons have been desperate to secure a big name prop. They chased Addin Fonua-Blake hard earlier this year before losing out to the Cronulla Sharks, and Shane Flanagan has made no secret it's an area he wants to improve.

The Raiders, on the other hand, likely view the current Tiger as a long-term replacement for Josh Papalii, who will retire at either the end of this year, or next year.

It's understood the Melbourne Storm and Canterbury Bulldogs could also be interested but are yet to make formal offers to the Utoikamanu camp.