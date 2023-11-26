Wests Tigers youngster Junior Tupou has reportedly received interest from a couple of NRL clubs as he runs off-contract at the end of next season.

Relatively unknown before the beginning of 2023, the 21-year-old cemented his spot in the Tigers team last season and appeared in 22 of the club's games. His great showings in these games allowed him to top the team in line breaks and tackle busts.

Able to play in both the centres and the wing, Tupou was one of the main positives for the club in what was a poor season in 2023.

Raised in Canberra, Tupou made the switch to the Tigers ahead of his first-grade debut, and his youthful age fits in with the club's recent mantra - the Tigers have made no secret of the fact they want to become known as a development club.

As reported by News Corp, it is understood that the Canberra Raiders and Sydney Roosters are interested in recruiting the 21-year-old.

The surprising reports come after the same publication revealed in early November that Tupou was offered a two-year contract extension to remain at the Wests Tigers. However, there is yet to be confirmation or an update on these talks.

"He's a freak. Just watching his carries on the way back, (I'm) so proud of him," club captain Apisai Koroisau said about the 21-year-old earlier this season.

"To be that young too, he's really composed, great under the high ball and just works his backside off for this team. Just to see him get off started like that, it really is a pleasure."

He has also received compliments from opposing players like Mitchell Moses from the Parramatta Eels.