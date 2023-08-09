The Penrith Panthers will be without key spine members Jarome Luai and Mitch Kenny on Thursday when they take on the Manly Sea Eagles at 4 Pines Park.

The club confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that five-eighth Jarome Luai and hooker Mitch Kenny would be unavailable to take part in the game after being ruled out by medical staff.

"(Mitch) Kenny drops out of the squad after failing to complete captain's run on Wednesday morning, while (Jarome) Luai has been ruled out by the medical staff due to illness," a statement put forward by the Panthers said.

In their place, the club has received an exemption from the NRL that will allow dummy-half Luke Sommerton to join the 22-man squad, and he will likely play the one-two hooker role with Soni Luke- it is unknown which of the two would be given the starting number nine jumper.

While Sommerton will come in for Kenny, Jack Cogger is the obvious choice to enter into the team for Luai, but Ivan Cleary may also decide to go with Jack Cole, who is also a part of the extended squad for the clash.

There is also a reported injury cloud of superstars Dylan Edwards, Brian To'o and Liam Martin, per Peter Lang from The Western Weekender.

If this is the case, the best possible players to bring into the 17-man team from the reserves are Thomas Jenkins, Jack Cole and Luke Garner.

This possibility would see Stephen Crichton shift to fullback and Jack Cogger take the number six jersey, with Thomas Jenkins and Jack Cole filling out the remaining two positions in the back line; Jenkins at wing and Cole at centre.

FOOTY NEWS Straight to your inbox!

It would also see former Wests Tigers player and 2023 season recruit Luke Garner enter the starting team in a direct swap with Liam Martin, which will see him join Scott Sorensen in the back row.