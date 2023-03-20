Dolphins' veteran second-rower Felise Kaufusi will head to the NRL judiciary on Tuesday evening to seek a downgrade over a dangerous contact charge, while Sydney Roosters' forward Fletcher Baker will also fight a careless high tackle charge.

The Roosters have also advised that Joseph Manu has elected to accept a one-week suspension for a Grade 2 careless high tackle charge during the Roosters' clash with the Rabbitohs on Friday night.

It means Manu will miss the Round 5 game against the Parramatta Eels which follows this week's upcoming bye for the tri-colours.

Baker, on the other hand, was hit with a Grade 1 high tackle charge, which only carried a $1000 penalty with the early guilty plea. He will elect to fight the charge though, and if unsuccessful, will have an extra $500 added to his fine.

No suspension is possible for Baker.

Kaufusi, on the other hand, was staring down the barrel of a three-week suspension for dangerous contact against Jackson Hastings which saw him sent to the sin bin during the win over the Newcastle Knights on Friday night.

The veteran second-rower, who has otherwise had a superb start to the season, appeared to hit Hastings late and in the back after the Knights' half passed the ball to the left.

Placed in the sin bin, Kaufusi has three charges on his record, so was facing a three-week suspension even with the early guilty plea despite it only being a Grade 2 charge.

If he is unsuccessful at the judiciary on Tuesday night, his suspension will balloon to four games, however, if he is successful in downgrading it to a Grade 1 offence, then he will be downgraded to only a fine and free to line up next week in the mega clash against the Brisbane Broncos.