Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has sensationally escaped with a fine after appearing to elbow Manly Sea Eagles debutant Zac Fulton during Thursday evening's ten-point win for the Sydney Roosters.

The news from the match review committee hasn't been so kind to two other players, with debutant Manly winger Alfred Smalley and Roosters' forward Egan Butcher both facing suspensions.

Waerea-Hargreaves stole some of the headlines out of an already controversial game given the stance over Manly's pride jersey though for appearing to dig his elbow into the face of Fulton who lay on the ground after making a tackle on the Roosters' enforcer.

The New Zealand-born Rooster gave away a penalty for the incident and was placed on report, but has escaped with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge. Despite the fact it is his third offence of the season, the NRL's judiciary code - which was brought into effect this year - still allows for Grade 1 dangerous contact charges to be met with a fine.

Waerea-Hargreaves can now either pay $3000 for an early guilty plea or fight at the judiciary and possibly cop a two-match sentence.

On the other hand, Butcher was pinged for a Grade 2 careless high tackle on James Segeyaro and now faces a week on the sideline with an early guilty plea, or two if he fights at the judiciary and loses.

Smalley was hit with the same charge for a tackle on Sam Verrills during the early exchanges of the game, with surprise expressed that the winger wasn't sin binned at the time after making what appeared to be direct and forceful contact to the side of the face against Verrills, who could have scored without said contact.

All three players will make their decision on whether to fight the charges or accept early guilty pleas by midday (AEST) tomorrow.