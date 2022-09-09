Two ex-NRL players find themselves in a three-horse race for the Super League’s Man of Steel award after the shortlist of nominees was confirmed today.

Former St George Illawarra Dragon and Parramatta Eel Jai Field is up for the top individual honour after a blistering season for Wigan, while Brodie Croft – former playmaker for both Melbourne and Brisbane – has been nominated after a fantastic campaign with Salford.

Coincidentally, the pair played together for the Junior Kangaroos in 2017.

The other nominee is young English revelation Jack Welsby, who is also up for the league’s Young Player of the Year award. The winner is decided in an identical fashion to the Dally M award, with points awarded by a panel after every game in the standard 3, 2, 1 system.

Field is hoping to become the first Wigan Warriors player to win the award since Sam Tomkins 10 years ago. Though he joined the club in 2021, a torn hamstring in his first appearance heavily restricted his opportunities, but he’s made up for lost time in 2022.

Field has scored 20 tries and assisted 24 more this year, and also received plenty of attention for achieving the fastest recorded speed in the competition this year – 36.1km/h.

Halfback Croft has flourished for Salford this year with seven tries and 25 assists helping the Red Devils return to the finals after a disastrous 2021 campaign, free from the weight of expectation that seemed to grow heavier by the week at times in the NRL.

21-year-old Welsby has already played over 70 games in England’s top competition, but has gone from strength to strength and shapes as a genuine star in the making.

He’s crossed the line 12 times and set up an astonishing 27 four-pointers, a key contributor in the Saints’ latest minor premiership campaign.

The Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel will be announced during the annual Betfred Super League Awards, which will be held at Headingly Stadium on Monday, September 19.

You can catch the ceremony on the Super League’s YouTube Channel from 9.30pm local (6.30am AEST).