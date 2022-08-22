The St George Illawarra Dragons have suffered three charges from Sunday's 12-man win over the Gold Coast Titans, with Moses Mbye and Francis Molo to have their seasons ended unless they head to the judiciary.

The Dragons, who had already been reduced to the bare 13 with a number of concussions derailing their efforts throughout the course of the afternoon, were able to bring 18th man Francis Molo into the game in the 60th minute.

He would play just two minutes though before being given his marching orders for a vicious swinging arm on Titans' back Patrick Herbert, who was bringing the ball back from a kick-off.

Making direct and forceful contract with the jaw of Herbert - who had to leave the field immediately - Molo was sent off for the action, leaving a 12-man Dragons to defend a four-point lead, which they did, ultimately winning by 20.

Molo, who has already been charged a number of times this season, was hit with a Grade 3 careless high tackle, which will cost him four matches, being the last two of this season, and the first two of next season.

Should he elect to fight at the judiciary and lose - something that seems unlikely - he would have another match next season tacked onto the penalty.

Both of the other charges to come out of Sunday's game came in the opening minute of the contest, although neither Moses Mbye or Josh McGuire were penalised for dangerous tackles.

Mbye's - on Phillip Sami - was a Grade 2 careless high tackle and will see him spend two weeks on the sideline, although he will be able to return in Round 1 next year with an early guilty plea.

McGuire, on the other hand, was hit with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge on Tino Fa'asuamaleaui. It is the enforcer's first charge of the season though so he will be able to accept a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea and play next week for the Red V as they attempt to finish the season on a high note.

All three players will decide whether to accept the early guilty plea or fight at the judiciary by midday tomorrow.