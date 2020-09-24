In a strange ongoing twist, Jordan Rapana could either play for the Wests Tigers or Melbourne Storm in 2021.

The Tigers are chasing the signature of Josh Addo-Carr but the Storm may decline to release the flyer if a suitable replacement to Carr is not found.

Although the Tigers see Addo-Carr as their No.1 prospect, News Corp Australia has revealed that they have made enquiries into the off-contract Raider.

Rapana made the decision to rejoin the Raiders after the COVID pandemic put a stop to his move to Japan.

The Tigers will push for Rapana’s signature if the move to sign Addo-Carr fails, reuniting him with former Raiders teammate Joey Leilua in the Wests backline.

Although among the ongoing twist and negotiation, the Storm have also raised their interest in singing the 31-year-old veteran, which will encourage them to allow Addo-Carr to join the Tigers.