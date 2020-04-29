Nathan Cleary is under investigation by the NRL Integrity Unit after two videos emerged showing the Panthers star dancing with female friends at his home breaking social distancing laws on Anzac Day.

The videos showing Cleary dancing with friends of his sister were posted to TikTok but have since been deleted, according to NRL.com.

NSW Police said Cleary would not face sanctions over the incident as he did not leave his home address.

“Following enquiries by Nepean Police Area command, no offence related to the 22-year-old man (Cleary) were detected,” a police statement read. “Investigations continue into other potential offences.”

It follows on from photos being posted on Tuesday of the 22-year old and the female group from Anzac Day, where he was fined $10,000 by the league – 60 per cent of which is suspended.

Cleary told Channel Nine on Tuesday he was apologetic for his actions.

“In the time they were here there was a photo that was taken that I had no idea about until this morning,” Cleary said.

“As a role model in the community this obviously is not good enough.

“I shouldn’t have done it. I stuffed up.”