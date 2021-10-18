The Brisbane Broncos are reportedly weighing up making a play for Parramatta Eels' hooker Reed Mahoney.

The news may come as a surprise to Broncos' fans, given the club appeared to be setting themselves up to turn Jake Turpin into their long-term number nine.

So highly-regarded is Turpin at Red Hill that he was part of Kevin Walters' leadership team throughout the 2021 campaign, however, he is off-contract at the end of 2022 as Mahoney is and may be pushed out the door if the men from Red Hill can secure Mahoney.

However, Mahoney was on the cusp of a State of Origin debut in 2021 before injury struck and has rapidly turned himself into one of the best dummy halves in the game.

Despite injury limiting the Nambour-born 23-year-old to 17 games in 2021, he has now made 73 appearances in the top grade and had a stellar season, scoring three tries, assisting another 13 and tackling at over 96 per cent in the middle third.

REED MAHONEY

Hooker Eels 2021 SEASON AVG 44.9

Tackles Made 0.2

Tries 0.8

LB Assists

The Daily Telegraph are reporting that Mahoney is now firmly in the Broncos' sights and that sources have confirmed the club have already reached out to Mahoney's management.

The Eels' salary cap problems are well publicised as they attempt to hang onto as much talent as possible. Joining Mahoney off-contract at the end of 2022 is Clinton Gutherson, Ryan Matterson, Isaiah Papali'i, Tom Opacic, Marata Niukore, Oregon Kaufusi, Haze Dunster, Wiremu Greig and Jakob Arthur. All of Dylan Brown, Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Maika Sivo will also be free to negotiate from November 1, with only player options tying them to the blue and gold in 2023.

The club will at least start to attempt locking down talent now that coach Brad Arthur is locked until at least the end of 2024, however, the task in front of the club is a mammoth task, and one they are unlikely to be completely successful in, with players likely to depart.

Mahoney has also been heavily linked to the NRL's newest club, the Dolphins. They will be looking to build a full 30-man squad from November 1 and have identified Queenslanders as a key part of their recruitment strategy.