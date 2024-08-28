The 2024 NRL season will enter the final two rounds on Thursday night, and 12 teams can still realistically make the finals as five clubs contend for the final spot in the top eight.

One of those teams is the Canberra Raiders. While they currently sit in 12th position on the ladder, victories against the Sydney Roosters and St George Illawarra Dragons in back-to-back weeks could see them once again sneak into the finals.

However, they would need to rely on other fixtures to go their way as they are tied on 26 points at the moment with the Brisbane Broncos, Dolphins and Newcastle Knights.

While the 'Green Machine' have only emerged victorious once in their past four matches, a key part of their success in the beginning and middle of the season has been the centre pairing of Matthew Timoko and Sebastian Kris.

Playing in 18 matches and scoring five tries this season, Kris spoke to Zero Tackle about the influence a former teammate has not only had on his career as a player but a person away from the football field.

Admitting it was hard to lose his two biggest role models last season - Jarrod Croker and Jack Wighton - Kris admitted that he wouldn't be anywhere near the man he is today without learning off ex-teammate and New Zealand Warriors fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.

"I learnt a lot from him not only as a player but as a man, and I look up to him a lot, and he's someone that I look forward to playing with," Kris told this publication.

"I'd say very influential. He probably doesn't know it, but I just try and copy how he is as a person. He's someone that I'd like to be as a person.

"It's hard because he's in another country. When I go over there, I try and message him and catch up, or even if I'm not there, I'll give them a message just to say hello."

Admitting he has learnt a lot from Nicoll-Klokstad in the past, he relishes the time he can still spend with him during their time together on the international arena for the New Zealand Kiwis.

Selected into the Kiwis roster for the 2022 Rugby League World Cup, he unfortunately missed out on competing in last year's Pacific Championships after being scrubbed out due to a late-season suspension.

Despite the NRL competition about to enter the backend of the season and less than a month away from the beginning of the finals, Kris is hoping to continue to make an impact and be called up to the Kiwis team later this year for the upcoming 2024 Pacific Championships.

"I can't wait to play again. I know I missed out (last year), and I was filthy about that, but I can't wait to put that jersey on again.

"I wasn't able to join the squad, but I was so proud of the boys when I watched that game.

"I was over in Bali with my partner, who also plays for the Kiwis, and we were so happy that we got over the line because the girls won as well. We were very happy that day

"I've always supported New Zealand growing up. For me, it's more that I'm very proud to represent where I'm from and where my mum's from."

Continuing to speak about his role models, Kris revealed that he sees coach Ricky Stuart as a "father figure", having played under him since the age of 19 in 2019.

Growing up by playing against his son, Kris has gone on to make 83 first-grade appearances for the Canberra Raiders over the past six seasons and will soon become one of the most-experience players of the squads with the departure of Nick Cotric and Elliot Whitehead.

"I grew up versing his son in the local league, so he's also like a father figure," Kris continued.

"Off the field, I know I can talk to him about anything in training, and in the games, he doesn't - what I love the most is - beat around the bush.

"He's honest, and he's straight to the point, and he'll tell you how it is. That's the best criticism you can get cause then you're not wondering on what he's saying.

"I think I've built my game around his feedback. I think it's helping me improve as a player a little bit.

"To be honest, it's quite funny. I shouldn't say this, but it's always good to see one of the Sticky Sprays.

"He is good for one. I lose it whenever I see that. If I'm in a serious environment, it's hard to keep a straight face. I might have to leave the room. It's funny."

Surprisingly, Kris could be joined by his former opponent and the son of Ricky Stuart, Jed Stuart, this Sunday against the Sydney Roosters.

Named as the 18th man, Zero Tackle understands that Stuart will enter the team on the wing for his maiden NRL first-grade appearance if Albert Hopoate is a late scratching with injury.