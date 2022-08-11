The rugby league community is in mourning following the shock passing of former Queensland and Cowboys coach, Paul Green.

Tributes have flown for the 49 year-old from every corner of the game as NRL players, coaches, media and fans alike remember him.

Todays news has knocked me for 6. Rest In Peace Paul Green. A good mate to many, a very good player and wonderful coach. But an outstanding human being. I’m thinking of his family and many friends. Rest In Peace mate, you’ll be missed. pic.twitter.com/0jG9okbDDE — Peter Psaltis (@peterp79) August 11, 2022

“We will forever remember Paul as one of the greatest contributors in Cowboys history.” — NQ Cowboys (@nthqldcowboys) August 11, 2022

You were with us just last weekend, this is such a sad day for rugby league. A brilliant player, coach and man. Rest In Peace Paul ❤️ our thoughts and prayers are with your family and friends. pic.twitter.com/NAQPY5T43G — Cronulla Sharks (@cronullasharks) August 11, 2022

On behalf of everyone connected to the South Sydney Rabbitohs, we send our deepest and most sincere condolences to the family and friends of Paul Green. Rest in peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wbTZRJmF9G — South Sydney Rabbitohs 🐰 (@SSFCRABBITOHS) August 11, 2022

VALE. Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Paul Green at this time. pic.twitter.com/P2WrXsBurL — Penrith Panthers 🏆 (@PenrithPanthers) August 11, 2022

The Canberra Raiders would like to pass on their condolences to the family and friends of former @nthqldcowboys and @QLDmaroons coach Paul Green after the news today of his passing. Our hearts go out to you all at this very tough time 💚#WeAreRaiders pic.twitter.com/2HMo0sKZUm — Canberra Raiders (@RaidersCanberra) August 11, 2022

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Paul Green.

On behalf of Wests Tigers we are sending our deepest condolences to Paul’s family, friends and colleagues for this loss.

You will always be remembered, Rest In Peace🤍 pic.twitter.com/6hEc0ZPYRo — Wests Tigers (@WestsTigers) August 11, 2022

Our aroha goes out to the whānau and friends of Paul Green 🙏🏽 📸 @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/SxnCcazJQC — Vodafone Warriors (@NZWarriors) August 11, 2022

💙 Our deepest condolences to family & friends of Paul Green during this time. pic.twitter.com/hTz3a60DLJ — Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (@NRL_Bulldogs) August 11, 2022

Shocked and saddened to hear of Paul Green's death. Deepest condolences to his friends and family. — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) August 11, 2022

Paul Green was Maroon through & through. He was a wonderful player but his greatest achievement came as a coach when he guided the Cowboys to a maiden Premiership in 2015. I’m deeply shocked to learn of his death & send my condolences to his family, friends & the NRL community. pic.twitter.com/2999UC1rin — David Crisafulli (@DavidCrisafulli) August 11, 2022

The extended Roosters family are deeply saddened to have lost Paul Green, a Rooster for life. Our thoughts are with his family. Forever #Rooster998 pic.twitter.com/I8eSaB68bF — Sydney Roosters 🐓 (@sydneyroosters) August 11, 2022

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Eel #646 Paul Green. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues for their loss 🙏 Rest in Peace to a great man, player & coach 💙 pic.twitter.com/4NdGKPqrVY — Parramatta Eels (@TheParraEels) August 11, 2022

Can’t believe the Paul Green news this morning. Achieved it all as a player and coach still had so much to give, taken way to soon. Thoughts and prayers with family and friends. Makes you realise to take nothing for granted. RIP 🕊 — Jackson Hastings (@JackoHastings) August 11, 2022

We are deeply saddened at the tragic passing of Queenslander and former Bronco, Paul Green. A legend on and off the field gone far too soon ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wTe4pe1bvw — Brisbane Broncos (@brisbanebroncos) August 11, 2022

Our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Paul Green following his sudden passing A wonderful man, player and coach. Rest in Peace, 'Greeny' ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y64rdJJJ3v — Manly Warringah Sea Eagles (@SeaEagles) August 11, 2022

RIP Paul Green Thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time 🕊 — Chad Townsend (@chadtownsend10) August 11, 2022

Such a sad day for rugby league today, Rest In Peace to the great man and former Cronulla shark great Paul Green❤️ Thoughts and prayers to his family and friends 🙏🏽 — ronaldo_Mulitalo (@MulitaloRonaldo) August 11, 2022

This is so sad. Paul was a close mate, we moved to Sydney together in 1993….the beginning of an outstanding NRL playing/coaching career.

My sincere condolences to Paul’s wife, children and his dear mum and dad.

Rest In Peace mate. https://t.co/idlWrorHeH — Martin Lang (@Martin_Lang11) August 11, 2022

Shocked at the loss of league great Paul Green, who shaped the lives of so many young league players. Proudly represented QLD as a player and coach and coached the North QLD Cowboys to their inaugural premiership. My thoughts are with his wife Amanda and children Emerson and Jed. — Anika Wells MP (@AnikaWells) August 11, 2022

Kyle Feldt

John Asiata

VALE PAUL GREEN 1972 - 2022 On behalf of the RLPA Board, our team and our Members, we send our deepest condolences to the Green family. Our tribute to Paul: https://t.co/xJnEt94pQJ pic.twitter.com/xblMicD5B9 — RLPA (@RLPlayers) August 11, 2022

We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of former Tiger Paul Green. Paul joined the Tigers in 1991 and played halfback in the 1993 grand final side before being awarded the Rothman’s Medal in 1993 for the BRL Competition's Best and Fairest. Tiger #895 never forgotten. pic.twitter.com/ce702yzYtR — Suzuki Brisbane Tigers (@EastsTigers) August 11, 2022