Week 1 of the official NRL season is in the books. It is brilliant to have the greatest game of all but on our screens.

We witnessed two brilliant All Star matches, a couple of highlight reel tries and even a pre-season send off.

Here are 20 thoughts from Week 1 of the NRL pre-season:

1. Before you all run to the comments and yell "but trials don't matter", the results absolutely do not. That said, the performances do matter, or else no one would play them.

2. One set of fans who would not be happy with their trial result are the Dragons. They named an almost full strength side yet were comprehensively outplayed by the Bunnies B team. Again, you can't look too much into it but a win would have done them a world of good.

3. David Nofoaluma needs new management. I can't believe his current team allowed him to undertake that awful interview after leaving the Tigers. Fresh off a complete and utter stinker of a season, he came across as bitter and entitled. He "got sick of losing"?

4. Industree Group Stadium is such a beautiful stadium. I can really understand the push for a central coast based team. That said, my opinion of Saturday afternoon would have been far different if my seats had been in the sun. Huge props to those huge props out in that heat laying in.

5. I couldn't believe how many people were calling for a player who had been sent off to be replaced just because it's a trial. The introduction of the prize money and bonus points means the game must be officiated as close to NRL rules as possible.

6. Sicking with this, many people were critical of the drinks breaks or quarters. NRL games under extreme heat also have drinks breaks allowed. This was common sense and a welcome introduction for games played in mid February.

7. I loved both All Stars clashes on Friday evening. Not only were both games good fun but the cultural activities off the field are so important for players and locals alike. I am on record as saying the fixture could close the reason rather than open it, but it's hard to argue with Friday night's success. I wish there had been a bigger crowd to see some of the best in the business.

8. I fully agree with Emma Tonegato's statement that the NRLW season should be playing each team twice. I believe this may be a season or two away but it's absolutely on the cards. It's great to see how far the competition has come.

9. Braydon Trindall played perhaps his best game in the top grade on Friday night. That's two years in a row a Sharks half has been best on ground. I don't really have a point here, I just wanted to state that fact.

10. Congrats to the Warriors fans for selling out a trial. I'm sure it has happened but I can't remember the last time a non Charity Shield trial sold out. The fans on hand were rewarded with a monster effort by the returning Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. He was brilliant!

11. Someone please tell me how there wasn't a sin bin on the crusher tackle that saw Dom Young leave the field. I loathe that tackle so much. I realise more often than not it's a mistake but we have only avoided a serious injury through pure luck.

12. Valynce Te Whare is the most likeable dude. The way he responded to being sent away to boot camp after returning to training overweight has me convinced he has a huge future. He took it the right way, went away and worked on himself and looked a million dollars. His post match interview on Sunday evening was perfect.

13. The amount of ridiculous rules being levied on players for this Vegas trip just goes to show how little trust we have in players. Advising players to stay off Tinder cracked me up. The over the top, yet totally required security on hand is another laugh. Should be fun.

14. Bronson Xerri looked very good upon his return to the game he spent four years away. I know, I know, it's a trial etc but these are exactly what trials are for. Xerri is surely going to start the season at centre regardless of Conor Tracey's fitness.

15. Our first glimpse of the new rules proved a net positive for me. I love the crack down on players lifting legs and swinging the ball carrier around to slow the ruck. The new drop out and short kick off rules went largely unnoticed. The amount of downtown and blocker penalties will drive us crazy in the early rounds but both look like positive changes.

16. I saw a lot of criticism from fans and commentators alike re the video ref and challenges this past weekend. It's almost as though officials need the practice too ...

17. How about the increased coverage of the Super League? It was amazing to tune in on Friday morning to witness the Hull derby. This is going to be a very welcome addition to weekly viewing throughout the season.

18. Adam O'Brien has a huge decision on his hands on who will be his first choice halves come Round 1. Gamble, Hastings and Cogger all put their best foot forward on Saturday afternoon. It's a great position to be in but one deserving half is probably going to find themselves in NSW Cup to start the season.

19. How brilliant was it to see Connor Watson and Kade Dykes return after long-term injuries? I'm sure there were others coming back but the cheer on Saturday afternoon for Watson's return was a thing of beauty.

20. Prediction: the Tigers are going to win the pre-season challenge. They'll beat the Dragons this weekend and overturn the one point differential enjoyed by the Knights, Dolphins and Raiders. Again, pre-season but what a story that would be.