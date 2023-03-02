Despite falling under the NRL's no-fault stand-down policy, Talatau Amone may be free to line-up in St George Illawarra's first game of the season after a twist in his court case.

Amone was charged by police just weeks after returning to Australia following his World Cup campaign with Tonga, after a rage-fuelled incident with a hammer involving a tradesman resulted in the five-eighth being charged with reckless grievous bodily harm, destroying property and intimidation.

The 20-year-old has fallen under the NRL's no-fault stand-down policy, which applies to anyone who's handed a maximum jail sentence of 11 years or more following an incident.

Amone's charges carry a maximum jail sentence of 14 years, however, a twist in the case could see that number reduced, which would give the five-eighth the green light to return to the playing field.

The 14 year sentence applied if his grievous bodily harm charge was dealt with in district court, however, now that the matter is being referred to in local court, the maximum sentence is just five years in jail.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Amone's lawyer Elias Tabchouri has already spoken to the NRL's integrity unit about an immediate return to the playing field.

The 20-year-old has been allowed to train with the squad while the matter is ongoing, however restricted from playing in either the NRL or NSW Cup side whilst stood down.

The lawyer is adamant his client should be free to play.

“I have been a strong advocate for the NRL integrity unit to exercise the discretion they inherently have in dealing with these matters on a case-by-case basis,” Tabchouri told the Herald.

“I believe they should exercise their discretion in this circumstance to allow Mr Amone to rejoin his team and continue with his career.

"He is stood down now in a circumstance where the 14-year sentence doesn't apply and we are still maintaining his right to defend the matter. He is also maintaining his innocence.”

It could leave Amone free to face the Titans in St George Illawarra's first clash of the season.

Former rugby league star Greg Alexander believes the Tongan international should be cleared before then.

“I think they'd have to,” he said on SEN Radio.

“If that is part of the no-fault stand down policy, that you are facing 11 years in jail, I think that changes everything. I think that they've got to let him play.”