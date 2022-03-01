Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has confirmed he is set to remain with the club until at least the end of the 2028 season on an enormous five-year extension.

He was already contract until the end of the 2023 season.

The super coach, who has been with the Roosters since his debut as an NRL coach in 2013, will become the longest-serving coach in the club's history by the end of the contract, with his tenure set to extend to 16 seasons.

He joined the Roosters after a two-year stint at the Catalan Dragons, where he started out his coaching career as a 33-year-old.

The now 44-year-old has coached 258 games in charge of the Roosters, and with another seven seasons in charge, will take that number to 426 games, not including finals, if the season stays at 24 matches per year.

He has won 168 of those 258 games in charge, including three premierships in 2013, 2018 and 2019, as well as another three preliminary final appearances and two semi-final appearances. He has only missed the finals once in charge, during the 2016 season.

Robinson, in an official club statement, called the club "home."

“This Club has been the biggest part of my working life; it is unequivocally my home,” Robinson said.

“The Roosters is in my DNA, and as a leader, my role here is pretty clear.

Walking in to our offices every day, seeing the quality of staff and players we have here, we’re all committed to striving to be the best sporting franchise in Australia, and I’m incredibly proud to extend my time with the club."

Nick Politis said that Robinson is the game's best thinker.

“In my view, Trent is the game’s best thinker. He is a man of high integrity with a genuine love for his players, the history of our club and the area we represent,” Politis said.

“Every player that we have signed since Trent came on board as Head Coach in 2013 has become a better player and person, and it’s wonderful to know that Trent will continue to lead the way at the Roosters well into the future."