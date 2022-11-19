After Brisbane swung the axe just 18 months into a five-year deal, you could be forgiven for thinking Anthony Seibold's time in the NRL was over before it really got going.

Jake Trbojevic is confident that isn't the case for the newly-hired Manly Sea Eagles head coach.

With Seibold over in England as Eddie Jones' right-hand man for the Autumn Nations rugby union tournament, Trbojevic revealed that he and Seibold had spoken since the controversial coach was unveiled as Des Hasler's immediate replacement.

Seibold reportedly told the Kangaroo's forward the he'd 'learnt his lessons' after an ill-fated in Brisbane, and is ready to return Manly back to their glory days.

“He's still finishing off his stuff with England but we had a little chat,” Trbojevic told Fox Sports whilst in the Australian camp.

“I worked with him back in 2016 so I know him fairly well. I think he's a really good guy and a really good coach, I think he'll be good for us.

“He made a really good impression in 2016, he was really good at the Rabbitohs and even in his first year in Brisbane they made the eight, so I think he definitely deserves another crack.

“He's got great attention to detail, I know that and seeing the way he's gone off… he said he learnt his lessons.

“He's worked in another sport and I think that sort of thing will be really good for us and I reckon he'll be really good for our group.”

Pressure won't be an immediate issue for Seibold after the club lost their last seven NRL games under Hasler, a stretch which saw Manly tumble from top-eight contention amidst the pride jersey saga.

Trbojevic and Seibold are both expected to return to the Northern Beaches shortly after their England commitments conclude, as the duo look to put the Sea Eagle's controversial finish to their 2021 campaign behind them.