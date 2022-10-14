Manly Sea Eagles fans can worry about one less thing in the immediate future following the dismissal of Des Hasler, with Tom Trbojevic making a decision regarding his playing future less than 24 hours after the club officially confirmed the coach's departure.

In the immediate aftermath of Hasler's sacking, a multitude of reports emerged suggesting that one of Manly's most prized players and the 2021 Dally M Medal winner was calling a crisis meeting, with some reports claiming he could leave the club due to the ongoing instability.

But that is no longer the case, at least for now, after Channel 9's senior reported Danny Weidler confirmed that Trbojevic has decided that now is not the time to decide his future.

“After a zoom meeting with his agent, Tom Trbojevic has decided now is not the time to make a call on his future,” Weidler tweeted.

“The situation is too predictable and emotional. Instead, for now he is focused on his recovery and getting back on the field for Manly.”

Trbojevic is still locked in on a long-term contract on the northern beaches, with a deal keeping him at the club until 2026. Jake is on a contract of the same length.

Though Anthony Seibold is all-but-certain to take over the head coaching role, there is no timeline yet on his arrival.