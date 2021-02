Cronulla Sharks star Josh Dugan has been rushed to hospital over fears of a neck injury following an accident at training this morning, reports The Daily Telegraph.

However, tests cleared the veteran of any serious injury in a sigh of relief for the Sharks camp.

“It was more a precautionary measure,” media spokesman Rob Willis told The Daily Telegraph.

“He got a heavy knock to the neck/shoulder area. They were just very cautious and didn’t want to take any risks.”

MORE TO COME.