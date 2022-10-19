The Queensland Rugby League community is in mourning today following the tragic news about young Queensland Cup talent Liam Hampson, who was found dead in a Barcelona nightclub after his disappearance sparked a social media search.

Hampson, who plays for the Redcliffe Dolphins in Queensland's premier competition, had been reported missing while on holiday in Spain with a number of NRL players, including Gold Coast Titans half AJ Brimson.

Brimson shared a message on social media yesterday, asking for help in finding his missing mate. That message was shared by a number of other players with close ties to Hampson, including Broncos Jordan Riki and Jesse Arthars.

Barcelona police have since confirmed that Hampon's body was found at a local nightclub, with the death being treated as accidental, as confirmed by 7News.

“This morning, nightclub staff where Liam was seen for the last time, found a body on the floor in the area of the nighclub, Sala Apolo,” a police spokesman said.

Local media are currently reporting the incident as accidental. Hampson's family have requested that their privacy be respected at this time through a social media statement.

“Waking up to the news no one wants to hear, we are devastated,” Hampson's father Brett wrote on a social media post.

“We are heartbroken to say the least. Liam had a heart of gold and was a much-loved son, brother, grandson, uncle and friend. Words cannot express our grief.

“We can't thank his mates enough for being there with Liam and assisting in the search for our boy.

“We are asking the media to respect our privacy as we work through this time.”