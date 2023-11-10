With the off-season comes the usual troupes.
Talk of expansion, the divisions talk, player movements and of course post-season rankings.
Today we're here to focus on the rankings. More specifically, the NRL hooker rankings from 2023.
Please keep in mind that these rankings are based only on 2023. Both NRL and Origin performances will be taken into account. Not specifically who is the best hooker outright.
Before we start, I'm going to take a moment to answer some of the usual questions to appear in the comments to any sort of rankings.
Do I even watch football? Yes, every game.
Are my eyes painted on? No. That would be funny though.
Who am I? Just a fan.
With that said, below are the top 10 NRL hookers based purely and totally on 2023:
Hon Mention: Phoenix Crossland
10. Damien Cook
I almost left the NSW rep hooker off the list here but then I realised I was being unfair.
Cook, by his own incredible standards, had a down year, but was still a comfortable top 10 number nine across the competition.
Cook ran out 23 times for the Bunnies for a return of three tries, eight try assists, eight line break assists, two forced drop outs, 67 run metres per game and a tackle percentage of 95%.
I really feel as though Cook feel victim of his own lofty expectations in 2023 as he was far from bad. That said, I expect a top five return next season.