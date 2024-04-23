The results in Round 7 have delivered us a plethora of talking points.

The Dragons huge upset win over the Warriors has them sitting just one place outside the eight. The Warriors and Roosters sit in 10th and 11th respectively. Meanwhile the non fancied Sharks top the competition.

How did those results, and current form lines effect our Power Rankings?

Let's get into it.

1. Melbourne Storm (Last Week: 1)

Another week, another close win for the mighty Melbourne Storm. Although they're yet to blow a side off the park, they're still the best team in the competition right. All while not yet fully firing.

Jahrome Hughes is in peak form, yet again. I don't buy into rumours that he's looking to move back to QLD. He's too important in Melbourne.

The Storm play the desperate yet hugely underwhelming Bunnies on Anzac Day. This is a great opportunity to record that blow-away victory and silence any doubters.

2. Penrith Panthers (3)

Penrith weren't at their very best against the Tigers but much like the Storm, they're winning despite not yet hitting top form.

Sunia Turuva continues to light up the try scoring charts. I'd be shocked if the Panthers don't quickly secure his future despite rumours he's looking elsewhere.

They travel to Townsville on Saturday night for what is usually a tough away trip. I expect the Panthers to light up 1300 Smiles.

3. Cronulla Sharks (4)

The Sharks are absolutely flying right now. They overcame a potentially super tough fixture against the Cowboys by running up 42 points.

Both Sharks halves were on fire, which is a real shame considering the events since. Will Kennedy responded to critics with a Paul Green medal winning performance.

Unfortunately the Sharks head to Canberra with a distraction. They'll need to overcome the Raiders for the second time in a matter of weeks to quieten their doubters.

4. Manly Sea Eagles (7)

I'm happy to admit I can't really get a read on Manly. They're flying right now but their game seems to operate on a random setting.

They won on Saturday. Scored 34 points too. Tom Trbojevic was best on ground. Without any context that's a perfect night at the office.

Truthfully though they were second best for a long stretch against the lowly Titans. Still won though, which is ultimately the most important thing of all.

5. New Zealand Warriors (2)

Warriors fans will be scratching their heads after their horror trip to play the Dragons on Friday evening.

The 30-12 loss was every bit as bad as it looks. They were just out-enthused and outplayed by the Dragons. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Addin Fonua-Blake were probably the only two Warriors players in the top six or seven on the field.

The Warriors face a wonderful opportunity to bounce back on Anzac Day as they host the Titans. A huge house will be in attendance. Surely this is the return to form.

6. Brisbane Broncos (8)

It was a worrying few weeks but the Broncos are very much back. Two of their superstars in Reece Walsh and Pat Carrigan have put this team on their backs.

Ezra Mam had his best game of the season in Saturday night's 34-10 drubbing of the Raiders. I would not want to be the Tigers.

Adam Reynolds and Payne Haas return this weekend

7. The Dolphins (9)

That second half from the Dolphins on Friday night may have been the most dominant, and enjoyable, 40 minutes of football in recent memory.

Jack Bostock crossing for a hatty was the highlight of the night but young Isaiya Katoa may be the form halfback in the competition right now. It was so difficult to narrow six or seven amazing performances down to five for MVP votes.

Dolphins fans will be licking their lips knowing a broken Newcastle side arrives this weekend.

8. North Queensland Cowboys (5)

The Cowboys were absolutely diabolical on Sunday afternoon and deserve to be in the bottom few here. Only results elsewhere saved a record drop.

Todd Peyten threatened big changes only to not deliver. If this side doesn't bounce back quickly, a promising start will fall by the wayside.

Unluckily for their fans they host the Panthers on Saturday night. It looks like a tough night ahead.

9. Canberra Raiders (6)

The Raiders were played off the park on Saturday night by the Broncos.

Young fullback Chevy Stewart had a rough night. This is absolutely going to happen with rookies, especially one who is just 18 year's of age. He'll bounce back.

They host old sparring partners the Sharks on Sunday afternoon. They'll have a young spine after losing Jamal Fogarty due to a bicep injury.

10. Sydney Roosters (10)

The Roosters were really brave against the Storm on Thursday night. Brave is not good enough for a side expected to challenge for the title.

Trent Robinson is obviously frustrated and would do well to look inside before blaming referees for his team's indifferent run of form.

The annual Anzac Day main event game awaits them. The Dragons enter the game in far better form than the Chooks but we all know form means little in this fixture.

11. St George Illawarra Dragons (13)

The Dragons put in one of the performances of the weekend by smashing the visiting Warriors to the tune of 30 points to 12.

Ben Hunt and Zac Lomax were the two best players on the park. Whichever you want to rank them, it doesn't matter. Both were spectacular.

The Dragons are one win outside the eight right now. They 'host' the Roosters in the Anzac Day clash in what is always one of the games of the season.

12. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (14)

The Bulldogs were breathtakingly dominant on Sunday afternoon. They smashed the Knights 36-12. It was probably even more dominant than that.

The Dogs left edge is absolutely humming right now. A genuine joy to watch. Bronson Xerri's return to NRL action has also been super entertaining. Reed Mahoney had a monster game in cray circumstances.

Can they keep it going though? That's always the question for Dogs fans. We'll see after the bye but so far, it's been brilliant.

13. Parramatta Eels (11)

The less said about the Eels 'efforts' in Darwin on Friday night, the better.

They were dreadful in the far north. I really think this fixture is on borrowed time. They looked tired and as though they wanted to be anywhere but where they were.

Brad Arthur is surely under pressure after a horror start to the season. They'll start as rank outsiders against Manly.

14. Newcastle Knights (12)

The Knights weekend could not have gone worse. Not only were they whacked by the Dogs but they lost their superstar fullback for three months.

Adam O'Brien simply cannot decide on his halves pairing. We're now two months into the competition. Alarm bells.

Newcastle need a win this weekend. They travel to Suncorp to play the Dolphins. Newcastle's defense will have to be flawless or this shapes as a rough trip.

15. Wests Tigers (15)

Tigers fans are starting to feel that familiar feeling. A few good wins, some early hope then settling in to a few losses in a row.

The Tigers were pretty good in Bathurst. That said, they lost 22-6 and other than an early lead, never really looked set for victory.

I honestly don't know what to make of the Tigers right now. I do with they could play every game at Leichhardt Oval though. They seem to be a different team there.

16. South Sydney Rabbitohs (16)

The Bunnies are back in action following the bye. Fair to say that this bye was very well timed. They needed a week away from media scrutiny.

We'll see what that week provided them.

They'll need to be five times better than anything they've shown to date this season or will be little more than fodder for the Storm.

17. Gold Coast Titans (17)

For the second straight week in a row the Titans looked set to end their winless start to the season, only to fall short.

The 34-30 loss to the Sea Eagles certainly provided plenty of positives. Brimson at fullback is elite. David Fifita is back to being a monster. Kieran Foran played well.

They face a really tough trip across the Tasman on Anzac Day. I have no idea what to expect.