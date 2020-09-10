The NRL has moved to keep the top-30 system among fears that up to 100 players could be lost to the game if squad sizes were reduced.

The proposal will come at a cost to current players, with a 10% pay cut likely to impact their salaries.

On Wednesday the NRL discussed the 2021 blueprint with the 16 club chief executives.

A cut to the top-30 system would have seen teams lose up to five players as the league looks to make up their losses due to the Coronavirus impact.

However, given it’s so late in the season, the NRL has decided against changing the system with concerns over how clubs would adjust without the necessary time to plan.

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys has spoken of his ambition to protect all fringe players at each club, vowing to not allow them to fall through the cracks and to keep the number at 30.

Clubs are currently allowed six development players, although that number is likely to reduce next season to between two and four.

With many off-contract players waiting for head office to outline it’s contracting strategy, the announced changes will be welcomed by many who have had to sit and wait.

The decision will save many careers but will also come at a cost. Currently, the salary cap is $9.5 million and increases slightly to accommodate veterans and retirement funds. The clubs will bare a $1 million loss ensuring jobs are not cut.

The proposal will this week be signed off by the Rugby League Player’s Association, with the salary sacrifice a potentially more popular choice than a roster reduction. It will see teammates squeezed out at all clubs.

The NRL has also moved to give clubs greater clarity for their off-season planning. Players will stay in their club’s bubble for three days after their last game of the season, allowing teams to finish their off-season reviews before integrating back into society. The earliest any team is permitted to recommence pre-season training is November 16.

Players will enjoy an additional week of annual leave compared to the normal six weeks, giving them an opportunity to be with their families and friends for longer. The decision will be welcomed by those most impacted by the league lockdowns, such as the Warriors and Storm.

Senior players will only be expected to participate in one pre-season trial next year, a further measure to ensure they remain fresh for the upcoming season.

NSW and Queensland will pick squads of 27 players for the coming State of Origin series, which can begin being announced from October 19. The final salary figure is still being determined but the $30,000-a-game payments won’t be feasible.

Instead, the total amount available will likely be halved and spread among the whole squad.

The NRL concedes that retiring players will unlikely get their customary farewell. Departing players are usually celebrated on grand final day in front of their families, but increased safety measures including biosecurity issues and crowd restraints may change that.

The clubs will be relieved when the contracting changes are finalised, providing the clarity needed to shape their squads for the 2021 season.