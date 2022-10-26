Every position on the rugby league field is important but there's just something about those truly elite number nines.
Given they touch the ball more often than any other player on the field, they can change a game in the blink of an eye.
Whether that be spotting an overlap, a quick kick or a blink and you're gone run, having a world-class dummy half is almost imperative in 2022.
Here we look at the top 10 hookers from 2022. As with the previous lists, only 2022s form is taken into account.
For a player to qualify, they must have played more games at nine than elsewhere so Brandon Smith, for example, is not considered.
10. Sam Verrills
Verrills may very well be the most underappreciated number nine in the game. He just goes about his work with minimum fuss but, again, in 2022 he was excellent.
The fact he only played 15 games probably cost him a spot or two here but his stats were still very impressive.
Three try assists, three line breaks and three handy tries add to his 95.7% tackle efficiency and his increasingly crisp service from dummy half.
Given the talents of his halves, Verrills isn't required to fill the playmaking role many on this list do. A very handy pick up for the Titans in 2023.
“The Sharks youngster is the most difficult to place here. On his day he’s magic to watch but there are times you wonder what goes through his mind.”
Yes ! Rating him 6 is too high for him, in my view. I rate Verills more highly.