Every position on the rugby league field is important but there's just something about those truly elite number nines.

Given they touch the ball more often than any other player on the field, they can change a game in the blink of an eye.

Whether that be spotting an overlap, a quick kick or a blink and you're gone run, having a world-class dummy half is almost imperative in 2022.

Here we look at the top 10 hookers from 2022. As with the previous lists, only 2022s form is taken into account.

For a player to qualify, they must have played more games at nine than elsewhere so Brandon Smith, for example, is not considered.