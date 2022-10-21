Halfback is the most important position in the NRL. I don't think anyone can dispute that statement.

We saw how drastically the Sharks' performances improved with the arrival of a class halfback. Meanwhile, those sides struggling to find a star number seven very rarely play finals footy.

Luckily for fans, there seems to be a plethora of talented number sevens in the game right now. Ranking them was very, very difficult and I'm sure will be met with nothing but positivity in the comments.

As with other lists, this is based purely on 2022. It's not necessarily the best players in this position overall.

To qualify a player must have played halfback more often than not. There will be one technical exception as we saw with the five-eights.