With the off-season comes the usual troupes.

Talk of expansion, the divisions talk, player movements and of course post-season rankings.

Today we're here to focus on the rankings. More specifically, the NRL five-eighth rankings from 2023.

Please keep in mind that these rankings are based only on 2023. Both NRL and Origin performances will be taken into account. Not specifically who is the best five-eighth outright.

Before we start, I'm going to take a moment to answer some of the usual questions to appear in the comments to any sort of rankings.

Do I even watch football? Yes, every game.

Are my eyes painted on? No. That would be funny though.

Who am I? Just a fan.

This was by far the more difficult to rank, thus far. It's also the list I'm expecting to cop more grief for in the comments. That's ultimately what it's about though, right?

With that said, below are the top 10 NRL five-eighths based purely and totally on 2023:

Honourable mentions: Jack Wighton