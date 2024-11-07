Tonga's powerhouse trio, Addin Fonua-Blake, Jason Taumalolo, and Haumole Olakau'atu, are all in contention for the prestigious 2024 Golden Boot award following their standout performances in helping Tonga secure a spot in Sunday's Pacific Cup final against Australia.

The three forwards, known for their brutal impact on the field, have earned a place among the long list of nominees for the award, which is presented to the International Rugby League Player of the Year.

Fonua-Blake, Taumalolo, and Olakau'atu have been key players for Tonga throughout the Pacific Championships, a tournament that has seen some of the world's best talent compete.

They will now face off against Australia, who have four players in the running for the Golden Boot. Kangaroos captain Isaah Yeo, hooker Harry Grant, centre Tom Trbojevic, and winger Zac Lomax have all been nominated for the award.

Along with players from Tonga and Australia, nominees have been drawn from all six nations involved in the Pacific Championships: New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Cook Islands.

England and Samoa players are also included, with England's Herbie Farnworth, George Williams, and Harry Smith, as well as Samoa's Jarome Luai and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck among the nominees.

Other notable nominees include New Zealand's young fullback Keano Kini, Papua New Guinea's Nene Macdonald and Lachlan Lam, Fiji's Taane Milne, and Cook Islands' playmaker Esan Marsters.

International Rugby League (IRL) Chair Troy Grant highlighted the competitiveness of international rugby league, noting the high level of play seen across the globe in the past month.

“International rugby league has never been more competitive, and this is reflected by the players in contention for the IRL 2024 Golden Boot,” Grant told NRL Media.

He also emphasised the significance of having Taumalolo nominated, especially given Tonga's historic achievement in reaching their first final of a major tournament.

"It is fitting to have Jason Taumalolo among the players in contention for the Golden Boot, given what he has done for the international game."

The 2024 Golden Boot panel includes some of the sport's greatest names, with former stars Darren Lockyer, James Graham, and Petero Civoniceva set to judge the award.

This adds to the prestige and credibility of the Golden Boot, which has been awarded annually since 1984, when Wally Lewis won the first-ever title.

The winners of the 2024 IRL Golden Boot awards will be announced in early December, following the Pacific Championships quadruple-header on Sunday.