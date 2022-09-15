Mate Ma’a Tonga have announced their 38-man extended squad for the Rugby League World Cup in England in October, and it’s jam-packed with headline names and some of the best talent in the NRL and Super League.

The squad will be cut to 24 by the beginning of the tournament, with any players not currently in England flying to London in early October to prepare for both the tournament and a warm-up match against France on October 8. Any players who make the NRL Grand Final will join the squad a week later.

The Tongan team are favourites to finish first in their group, which also contains Papua New Guinea, Cook Islands and Wales. Their first game will be against the Kumuls in St Helens on October 18.

The full extended squad is as follows:

Talatau ‘Amone, Andrew Fifita, David Fifita, Addin-Fonua Blake, Moeaki Fotuaika, David Fusitu’a, Siliva Havili, William Hopoate, Konrad Hurrell, Eliesa Katoa, Isaiya Katoa, Sione Katoa, Felise Kaufusi, Oregon Kaufusi, Keaon Koloamatangi, Toluta’u Koula, Tuimoala Lolohea, Soni Luke, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Tesi Niu, Joe Ofahengaue, Haumole Olakau’atu, Taniela Otukolo, Agnatius Paasi, Tevita Pangai Jr, Taniela Paseka, Will Penisini, Kotoni Staggs, Daniel Suluka Fifita, Moses Suli, Siosifa Talakai, Tevita Tatola, Siosiua Taukei’aho, Jason Taumalolo, Starford To’a, Christian Tu’ipulotu, Daniel Tupou, Stefano Utoikamanu.