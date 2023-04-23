Star Manly Sea Eagles' fullback Tom Trbojevic may have had his chances of playing State of Origin go up in smoke after appearing to suffer a non-contact groin injury late in the Round 8 clash against the Wests Tigers.

A game that saw the Sea Eagles have to come back late for a 22 points to 16 victory against the bottom of the table Tigers who remain winless comes at a cost for Anthony Seibold's side.

Tom Trbojevic would leave the field inside the final ten minutes hobbling, being taken to the dressing rooms and not returning.

Fox Sports reported during their coverage of the game that it was a groin injury for Trbojevic, and replays then showed him pulling up ahead of a tackle being made, seeming to indicate the injury was non-contact in nature.

The injury comes just four weeks to the day before Brad Fittler will name his side for State of Origin Game 1, which will be played in Adelaide on May 31.

It's unclear at this stage the extent of the injury suffered by Trbojevic, however, there will be hopes he only suffered a minor strain before bringing himself to a stop on his run.

The injury to Trbojevic came after centre Brad Parker was taken out of the game at halftime with an injury of his own.

The Sea Eagles have just a six-day turnaround until they play the Gold Coast Titans at home next Saturday.