Manly Sea Eagles fullback Tom Trbojevic has been given clearance to compete against the Dolphins on Friday night.

Taken from the field in the late minutes of State of Origin Game 1 last Wednesday, the Sea Eagles undertook a lengthy process to get clearance for Trbojevic to play this round.

The club has officially revealed that the NRL has given the fullback clearance to appear at 4 Pines Park on Friday night.

In a statement issued by the club, Manly CEO Tony Mestrov revealed the news and spoke that Trbojevic's welfare was the primary priority.

“Our Chief Club Medical Officer, Dr Paul Bloomfield, agreed that Tom had to be removed from the field but at no point was he diagnosed with concussion,'' Mestrov said.

“Furthermore, Tom does not have a history of concussion issues.

“Throughout this process, Tom has not been diagnosed with concussion from either NSW Dr Nathan Gibbs, Dr Bloomfield, or independent doctor, Dr Chris Levi.

“Tom will line up for the Sea Eagles on Friday night.”