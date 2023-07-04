NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler has confirmed that Tom Trbojevic has returned to hospital after suffering a complication in his recovery.

Trbojevic only lasted three minutes in Game 2 before he left the field with a torn pectoral muscle after tackling Queensland fullback Reece Walsh.

Unfortunately for Trbojevic, it was another injury to add to his career list after he endured a range of soft tissue and hamstring injuries throughout his career.

On Tuesday morning, Blues coach Brad Fittler confirmed that Trbojevic had undergone surgery for his torn pec muscle and was forced to return to hospital after suffering a complication in his recovery.

"Turbo is now back with an infection in the hospital," he said.

Club officials with the Manly Sea Eagles have also confirmed he returned back to hospital.