Manly fullback Tom Trbojevic has scheduled an emergency Zoom meeting with manager Paul Sutton following reports of Des Hasler's sacking from the club.

The head coach was reportedly terminated following a Manly board meeting on Thursday morning, Hasler's manager George Mimis receiving a phone call shortly after the meeting to inform him of the club's decision.

The 2021 Dally M medallist is unlikely to look for the Brookvale exit doors after the termination, however the fullback is reportedly feeling agitated over the situation, with Sutton releasing a statement on Wednesday detailing how the brothers are worried about the club 'imploding'.

Jake Trbojevic isn't expected to join the call due to his commitments to the Kangaroos tour.

Both Jake and Tom are one-club players that have earned comparisons to the Stewart brothers (Brett and Glenn) in recent seasons, however Manly fans will be hoping they don't fully emulate the former players, with Glenn finishing his NRL career at the Rabbitohs after being forced out.

Sutton's comments yesterday were a cause of concern for Manly fans.

“They feel that the club that they love is imploding in front of their eyes,” Sutton told The Daily Telegraph.

“They are really down in the dumps with the place.

“If it continues, it is wearing and once the place becomes unsavoury, what do you do? If it becomes untenable.

“Obviously you'd assume Tommy would be a Sea Eagle for life but all the internal rumblings and conflict have taken a toll on him mentally.

“He has expressed to me his disappointment in the club's behaviour. He has expressed he is unhappy — both Jake and Tom have.

“Jake has called me from England expressing how unhappy he is with the club. It's the same as with Tom, this has taken a toll on him.

“All this has probably changed the narrative in terms of how they felt in the past.”

The Sea Eagles are yet to release a statement on Hasler's departure, however Mimis did confirm to journalist Dean Ritchie that he'd been informed of the termination, and that the club was awaiting official paperwork to be drawn up.