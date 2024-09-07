Tom Opacic is reportedly set to return to Australia at the end of the season, with the Brisbane Broncos emerging as his most likely destination.

The Hull Kingston Rovers centre will be departing the Super League club a year earlier than his contract end date, and his potential return to Brisbane would bring his career full circle, as the Broncos were where he first made his NRL debut in 2016.

Opacic went on and played a total of 92 games in the NRL for the North Queensland Cowboys and the Parramatta Eels before joining Hull KR in 2023.

A versatile asset for Hull KR, playing both at centre and in the second row, Opacic has drawn interest from several Super League clubs.

However, it seems that he is favouring a return to the NRL - specifically to Brisbane, where opportunities have opened up due to the departures of Tristan Sailor, who is heading to St Helens, and Corey Oates, whose future with the club remains uncertain.

Tom's return to the Broncos would bolster their backline depth, and with his experience he could be a key asset in the coming seasons.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Opacic could add depth to Brisbane's ranks on a $130,000-plus deal.

During his previous stint at Brisbane, Opacic showed promise under the coaching of Wayne Bennett, who rated him highly despite injuries that limited his time on the field.

His return to the club would be seen as a chance for redemption, as the Broncos fight to redeem after a disappointing season 2024.

While Opacic has enjoyed success with Hull KR, the allure of a return to the NRL and his former club seems to have won out.

Hull KR's recent signing of Rhyse Martin for 2025 coincides with Opacic's departure, signalling a reshuffling of the squad.

Even if an NRL contract doesn't materialise, Opacic's experience would make him a valuable addition to the Queensland Cup. However, a return to Brisbane would be a fitting conclusion to his career, one that has seen him develop through the Broncos system and now potentially return to offer the club some much-needed depth.