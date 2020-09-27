Veteran prop Aiden Tolman has not given up on finding a new home next season despite being moved on by Canterbury after 10 seasons.

Tolman was not given a new contract by the Bulldogs despite his service to the club but believes he still has the ability and determination to play at the elite level for at least another year.

“I’m not retiring by any means,” Tolman told NRL.com.

“I’d love to just go another year and then see after that.

“It’s up to whether a club wants a player like me. I think everyone knows what I’ve done over the last 10 years.

“I’ve been a pretty consistent player.”

The 31-year-old is keen to find a new home in Australia instead of heading back to the UK Super League due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tolman was unable to receive a fitting farewell because of injury and missed the final game of the season.