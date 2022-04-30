Inspirational New Zealand Warriors forward leader Tohu Harris is set to make his return to the NRL in the coming weeks, but potentially as soon as Round 9.

The Warriors, who have struggled early in the season and conceded 70 points on ANZAC Day against the Melbourne Storm, have been crying out for the return of Harris, who has established himself as one of the NRL's best defensive players and workhorses.

Harris missed the back end of last season, and the first part of the current one after injuring his ACL.

A full knee reconstruction after the injury has seen him not take to the field for a period of almost ten months, however, he told club media and reporters that there are only a few boxes left to tick before he is able to return for the Warriors, with a return to full training with no restrictions now having been achieved.

"It's pretty soon; there's still things I need to tick off and make sure I get a certain amount of time of full training in," Harris said.

"I'm back into full training so there's no restrictions or anything, it's full contact, full go. I've just got to get time under my belt doing that to tick the last box. Whenever I get that tick I'm not too sure, I've got another check-up with the surgeon at some point over the weekend or early next week.

"My aim is sooner rather than later but I've got to make a couple of people happy and feel a bit safe about it."

The Warriors play the Cronulla Sharks away from home during Round 9, however, it would appear a far more likely scenario is the Saturday afternoon magic round clash in Round 10 when the Warriors play the Rabbitohs.

Harris has also ruled out playing for New Zealand in the mid-year test against Tonga, which will be played on the same weekend as State of Origin Game 2.