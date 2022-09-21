North Queensland Cowboys head coach Todd Payten is set to confirm one of rugby league's greatest 180-degree turns and sign a multi-million dollar deal to remain at the Cowboys.

Payten was a popular pick in the pre-season as the NRL's most under-pressure coach after a calamitous maiden season at the helm up north resulting in a 15th-place finish for the season, as well as rumours of player disrupt circling.

Flash forward a year and the Cowboys are 80 minutes away from their third Grand Final appearance in eight seasons, and a freshly-printed contract is sitting on the table for their young coach.

The Courier Mail is reporting that Payten is set to re-sign with the Cowboys on a three-year deal worth at least $2 million, locking the former Warriors coach up in Townsville until at least the end of the 2026 season.

Payten has skyrocketed into favouritism for the Dally M Coach of the Year award, with Ivan Cleary missing a number of Penrith games due to blood clots while the shine on Craig Fitzgibbon's maiden season has been wiped after a straight-sets finals exit.

The 43 year-old is under contract through to the end of next year, however the club is aiming to lock the coach up before he can begin conversations with rival clubs.

Payten wouldn't confirm the new deal, but did reveal the club and himself were deep in discussions, the confirmation likely to come in the weeks following North Queensland's final game, whether it be this weekend or next.

“We have started conversations (on a new deal) and it will get done when it’s done,” Payten told The Courier Mail.

“The Cowboys know I don’t want to go and I have told them the same, so we will work something out.