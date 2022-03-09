The Gold Coast Titans will be unable to call on the services of Shallin Fuller at any point in 2021, with the youngster put on the sheld with a tibial fracture.

It will require surgery and leave him on the sidelines for around a year.

The injury for the 22-year-old was sustained last weekend when he was playing for the Burleigh Bears in a Queensland Cup trial.

The match, which was played against the Gold Coast’s other feeder team in the Tweed Seagulls, was something of a stepping stone for those fringe first graders to push their case for first-grade honours this season.

Fuller is a highly-regarded youngster, who may have pushed for a debut in the NRL at some point this year, although is currently behind AJ Brimson and Toby Sexton, who are the first-choice halves, and likely Paul Turner, who the Titans signed from the New Zealand Warriors over of the off-season.

Fuller then could have come into contention for a spot, with Tanah Boyd the other candidate, although he is likely to be in a battle with Will Smith for the utility spot this season.

Smith was selected on the Titans bench for Round 1, with Boyd only selected amongst the reserves.

Fuller, who is on a top 30 deal with the club, is not expected to return to the field or be available for full training for a period of around 12 months. It’s a devastating blow for the youngster, who not only has his 2022 season ruined, but will likely miss the entire 2023 pre-season.

Off-contract at the end of the year and without a debut to his name, the Lismore-born five-eighth could struggle to land a new deal with the unfortunately-timed injury.

The Titans have also confirmed NRLW prop Shannon Mato has suffered an MCL tear, meaning her season is over.

The club statement however reveals she “should be fit” to return for the 2022 season at the back end of the year.

