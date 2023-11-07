The Gold Coast Titans will grow their talent development in regional Queensland, after partnering with Rockhampton Grammar School (RGS) for 2024.

The partnership will aim to increase the opportunities for prospected talented players to develop their skills while remaining in a regional centre.

The partnership will also allow for NRL coaching staff at RGS to be developed as they will be working alongside experienced Titans staff.

RGS will host camps and clinics, with Titans staff visiting the school to help administrate and support the program, providing pivotal knowledge and experience to further help develop the region's upcoming players.

RGS headmaster Dr Phillip Moulds expressed his delight and that the partnership will allow young rugby league players to stay in regional areas by getting the coaching needed from an NRL club.

“This is an exciting opportunity for the boys and girls who play rugby league in Central Queensland,” Dr Moulds said.

“RGS is a strong supporter of schoolboys and schoolgirls rugby league in Central Queensland, and this partnership will help further strengthen ties to the sport.

“The school continues always aims to provide playing pathways for our students, and this partnership will broaden further skill development opportunities.

“RGS thanks the Gold Coast Titans for their support of this partnership and welcomes their vision to build rugby league in Central Queensland further.”

Steve Mitchell Titans CEO expressed his excitement about the partnership and the benefit for both RGS and the club.

“Some of the greatest players to have played our game have come from regional Queensland and we know that some stars of the future will be uncovered through this partnership,” Mitchell said.

“With Des Hasler heading our NRL program and Karyn Murphy leading our NRLW side, we've got two great former players and now coaches with an immense amount of expertise to share.

“Connecting our Future Titans pathways program with Rockhampton Grammar School is exciting as we will be able to share our expertise with their teachers and coaches and assist in providing a true pathway to elite level competition.

“With one of the best boarding programs in Queensland, the partnership will also allow us to attract players into our Future Titans program, giving them a strong base to continue their schooling while they grow their pursuit of rugby league.”

However, this partnership comes after the shock deal which saw the Titans left disappointed with the loss of Keebra Park High School from their pathways program. Keebra Park High School have linked up with South Sydney Rabbitohs.