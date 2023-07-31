AJ Brimson and Jojo Fifita will both await the results of scans after suffering injuries during the Gold Coast Titans' win over the North Queensland Cowboys on Sunday.

Brimson left the field in the first half but was then able to return after halftime and play in the centres, taking the spot of the injured Fifita.

The Titans have confirmed the injury is suspected to be an oblique injury, however, further assessment is being made to determine the full extent and severity.

At this stage, there is no return timeline for Brimson, nor is there confirmation of whether he may be able to play this weekend.

The star fullback, who played Game 3 of this year's State of Origin series for the Queensland Maroons after Reece Walsh was suspended, is imperative to the Titans at both ends of the park and will need to be fit if interim coach Jim Lenihan is to have his side make an unlikely run into the finals.

The Titans likely need to win five from five to make the finals, with their run home featuring games against the New Zealand Warriors, Cronulla Sharks, Penrith Panthers, Melbourne Storm and Canterbury Bulldogs.

The news could be worse for Fifita.

The outside back, who lined up in the centres for the Titans against the Cowboys and failed to take part in the second half, left the field with a suspected ankle injury.

It has now been revealed that the club are fearing a syndesmosis injury which could, pending severity, end his season. The club are currently waiting for scans to be returned to a full assessment of the damage can be completed.