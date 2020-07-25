Gold Coast look set to go all out on Broncos star David Fifita, increasing their lucrative offer for the forward, per Fox Sports.

The Titans had originally offered the 20-year-old a one-year $1.25 million to lure him away from Brisbane’s current offer of $700,000 for the same period.

Now, Gold Coast are believed to have submitted a monster deal ranging for three seasons at a total price of $3.2 million.

The Broncos have since acted on the latest offer for their promising youngster, following suit and adding another two years onto a deal worth close to $800,000 less than that of the Titans.

Fifita had originally rejected a $1.1 million deal for one season with Gold Coast in favour of remaining with Brisbane, but the Titans’ latest offer looks far too promising to deny.

The Titans were chasing a five-year deal for the Broncos starlet before a dispute with manager Steve Deacon saw Fifita change his preference and seek a one-year deal.

Fifita has since rekindled with Deacon and is seeking a settlement with his agent to focus on a multiple-year contract.

Fifita is set to make his decision early next week.