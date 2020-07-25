Gold Coast look set to go all out on Broncos star David Fifita, increasing their lucrative offer for the forward, per Fox Sports.
The Titans had originally offered the 20-year-old a one-year $1.25 million to lure him away from Brisbane’s current offer of $700,000 for the same period.
Now, Gold Coast are believed to have submitted a monster deal ranging for three seasons at a total price of $3.2 million.
The Broncos have since acted on the latest offer for their promising youngster, following suit and adding another two years onto a deal worth close to $800,000 less than that of the Titans.
Fifita had originally rejected a $1.1 million deal for one season with Gold Coast in favour of remaining with Brisbane, but the Titans’ latest offer looks far too promising to deny.
The Titans were chasing a five-year deal for the Broncos starlet before a dispute with manager Steve Deacon saw Fifita change his preference and seek a one-year deal.
Fifita has since rekindled with Deacon and is seeking a settlement with his agent to focus on a multiple-year contract.
Fifita is set to make his decision early next week.
If this kid, and I mean if, he was a clubman he would have taken the broncos offer and signed without the circus. Let him go, boot out Milford, don’t resign Bird. Please do what it takes to get a cultured coach back in the ranks. Players may not agree with Anthony Griffin, but look at what happens to clubs he rebuilds.
The kids like Haas, Flegler and Carrigan are passionate, and skilled, and can turn the club around with the right guidance. Farnworth gives his all, and then some, Coates and Staggs are X-factor in waiting. Let Generation next take the chains. Dearden and Croft look good together.
I see a team that should win 80% of games on talent, it they learn to defend and cover for each other, defensive coaching is a Griffin trademark.
Please end the rut. Tell Seibold the KISS structure is the best for a team of kids, and bring on defensive drills at training.
Woot woot. Can the titans take Milford too!