Gold Coast backrower David Fifita has been charged for a careless high tackle by the NRL Match Review Committee.

Fifita will miss one game with an early guilty plea or two games if he challenges the charge and is unsuccessful.

A two-game suspension will mean Fifita misses games against Penrith and the Bulldogs.

The news is better for teammate Tyrone Peachey who was fined $1150 for dangerous contact.

Fifita’s suspension sours an otherwise impressive night for the Titans who beat the Tigers 36-28 to climb to seventh on the table.

Their credentials will be tested next week when they face ladder leaders Penrith at Cbus Super Stadium on Sunday night.