NRL Rd 2 - Titans v Broncos
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 19: David Fifita of the Titans celebrates during the round two NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Brisbane Broncos at Cbus Super Stadium on March 19, 2021, in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

Gold Coast backrower David Fifita has been charged for a careless high tackle by the NRL Match Review Committee.

Fifita will miss one game with an early guilty plea or two games if he challenges the charge and is unsuccessful.

A two-game suspension will mean Fifita misses games against Penrith and the Bulldogs.

The news is better for teammate Tyrone Peachey who was fined $1150 for dangerous contact.

Fifita’s suspension sours an otherwise impressive night for the Titans who beat the Tigers 36-28 to climb to seventh on the table.

Their credentials will be tested next week when they face ladder leaders Penrith at Cbus Super Stadium on Sunday night.