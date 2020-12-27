Titans star David Fifita has been questioned by Gold Coast police for trespassing a Clear Island Waters property in the early hours of Sunday morning, per The Courier Mail.

Fifita, 20, taken to the Broadbeach police station after being seen trespassing.

While investigations are continuing, Fifita was let go by police following reports of trespassing the property at 8am on Sunday.

The former Broncos second-rower is set to begin his 2021 campaign with the Titans after a switch from Queensland rival Brisbane, where he spent three seasons.