Gold Coast captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui has his sights on playing out his long-term contract with the Titans despite the mutual option to assess his future in the coming years.

Fa'asuamaleaui recommitted to the Titans until the end of 2026, staving off interest from incoming NRL club the Dolphins at the end of the 2021 season to secure his future for a further five seasons.

A mutual option clause in that deal for the final two years in that deal will allow the Queensland forward the chance to weigh up his options should rival bidders come calling once again.

One of the competition's best and most exciting props, Fa'asuamaleaui is sure to be susceptible to external interest as early as this year given the timing of his first clause call for 2025.

But the 23-year-old has looked to reassure Titans fans of his plans to bring silverware to the Gold Coast, telling News Corp he won't be entertaining any rival suitors.

“I'm a Titan and will be until the end of 2026,” he said.

“I'm fully committed and want this club to go well. I'm so passionate about it and I want all the boys around me to think the same.

“We've got the team to do it. There's been glimpses of it this year that we are a top four side and there's other times where we let ourselves down."

The former Melbourne forward has been a critical recruit for the Titans since making the move from Victoria ahead of the 2021 season, with Fa'asuamaleaui named Gold Coast captain from last season.

The Orange-born forward would enjoy a career-best campaign last year despite the Titans' struggles, with Fa'asuamaleaui's year capped off with a World Cup win with the Kangaroos.

Fa'asuamaleaui will play his 10th game on the Origin stage on Wednesday night at Adelaide Oval as Queensland look to make it back-to-back series wins for the first time since 2017.