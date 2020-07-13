Newcastle Knights forward Herman Ese’ese will join the Gold Coast Titans in 2021 on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old has played 81 games in the NRL and will add a wealth of experience to the Titans forward pack, having played for New Zealand and Samoa.

“I’m really excited to be joining the Titans and I’m looking forward to making the Gold Coast home,” Ese’ese said on the club website.

“With the experience I have under my belt now, I think I’m playing the best football of my career and I’m looking forward to adding that to the Titans pack.

“I truly believe that Justin (Holbrook) and the coaching staff are assembling a squad that can challenge for finals and I want to be a part of that.

“I’ve got some good mates in the team already and I’ve played at the Rugby League World Cup with Sam (Lisone) and Young (Tonumaipea), so there will be some established combinations there.

“I’ve got some footy to go this year at the Knights which I’m focused on, but I can’t wait to play my first game next year in front of Titans Members and fans at Cbus Super Stadium.”

Titans coach Justin Holbrook said he was excited about the addition of Ese’ese to the club.

“Herman is not just a great footballer but he has the character that we’re looking for at the Titans,” Holbrook said.

“He is big, skilled, has a great understanding of the game and is always looking to improve.

“Wherever Herman has played, his coaches and team-mates always talk highly of him and I’m excited about what he can bring to our squad.

“I think he is a player that Titans Members and fans are really going to enjoy seeing play in a Gold Coast jersey.”